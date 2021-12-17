Pune: Vision-Aid and CECF partner to enable visually impaired with assistive technologies

A function was held recently to announce the programme with the help of the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown.

Vision-Aid, an international NGO working for the welfare of the visually impaired, has partnered with Community Eye Care Foundation (CECF) in Pune to provide assistive technologies for visually impaired students.

The programme aims to help the community gain access to assistive technologies through smartphones. A function was held recently to announce the programme with the help of the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown.

Pune News Live | Follow latest updates

The smartphones will have AI-based applications to help the visually impaired call out objects around them. This will help in navigation. It will also have learning apps that can connect the visually impaired to a range of digital education resources.

V L Narasimhan, Member Secretary, Vision-Aid India, said, “Through this effort, we are working towards making basic facilities accessible to the people who are in need. We are grateful to CECF for being a part of this initiative and bringing us one step closer to helping more and more people.”

Also Read | NAWPC felicitates meritorious students

Dr.Parikshit Gogate from CECF said, “We believe this program will be a game changer and will empower hundreds of visually impaired persons to live a life of independence and self-sufficiency. With the help of technology, the receivers will be able to lead an independent life and we believe this collaboration will be able to make fundamental activities simpler for them.”

Rotary members Anil Goel and Ann Neeru Goel said the programme was initiated to help and empower the visually impaired with the latest technology.

The initiative will be implemented in phases, and in the first phase, the organisation will disturb over 100 smartphones to the visually impaired, followed by a larger rollout covering a couple of hundred smartphones in its second phase. Vision-Aid is said to partner with Trees for Life India, an NGO, which will provide matching grants for the smartphone program.

Post the distribution of smartphones, a mobile technology training program will take place that will help the users in understanding the assistive features of the smartphone. This training will be conducted at Dr. Ayyar Vision-Aid Resource Centre in CECF.

Upon the completion of the training program, the beneficiaries will have to take a short online assessment conducted by the Vision-Aid Academy.