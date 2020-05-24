Army jawan tries to kill wife, attempt suicide in Pune: Police

The Army personnel of Naik rank is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir with a Rashtriya Rifles battalion and had come home a few days ago. (Representational) The Army personnel of Naik rank is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir with a Rashtriya Rifles battalion and had come home a few days ago. (Representational)

A 33-year-old Army jawan on Sunday allegedly tried to kill his wife and then attempt suicide in in Pune’s Vishrantwadi area, police said. Both the husband and wife sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

As per preliminary information, the Army personnel of Naik rank is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir with a Rashtriya Rifles battalion and had come home a few days ago. The incident took place somewhere around 4.30 am on Sunday.

Inspector Arun Avhad of Vishrantwadi police station said, “Following a fight, the husband attacked the wife with a knife. He then started harming himself with the knife on his neck. Some of their relatives, who stay nearby, called the police and subsequently, an ambulance was called. The wife suffered multiple knife injuries on her body. Both are being treated at a hospital and are in a serious condition.”

“We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident and the reasons behind it. The soldier is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir and had come home on leave,” the cop added.

