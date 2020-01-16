Pune: Village sarpanch’s husband murdered, Baramati village tense

The accused allegedly stabbed Thorat with a sharp weapon and killed him. (Representational) The accused allegedly stabbed Thorat with a sharp weapon and killed him. (Representational)

Songaon village in Pune district’s Baramati taluka remained tense on Wednesday after the husband of a village sarpanch was murdered hours after he confronted the accused for misbehaving with women, said police.

Police have identified the deceased as Yuvraj Abasaheb Thorat (50). His wife Jayshree Thorat is the sarpanch of Songaon gram panchyat.

Police said women from the village had gathered at a local temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a villager, who was drunk, allegedly misbehaved with some of the women.

Thorat saw this and confronted him, and the duo got into a heated argument. The accused allegedly stabbed Thorat with a sharp weapon and killed him.

Following the incident, angry villagers tried to set the assailant’s house on fire. A team of Baramati police station rushed to Songaon village to bring the situation under control. A police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

An offence of murder was lodged in the case at the Baramati police station. The situation was under control, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaokar.

