Pune: Vilas Madigeri elected PCMC panel chief as Shinde withdraws

IN a one-sided election, Vilas Madigeri of the ruling BJP was elected the 35th chairman of the civic standing committee Wednesday. He secured 12 votes, defeating Mayur Kalate of the NCP by eight votes.

The election had assumed significance as another BJP corporator, Shital Shinde, had filed his nomination and had refused to withdraw till Tuesday evening. But 15 minutes before polling, Shinde withdrew from the race, paving the way for a fight between the BJP and NCP.

According to sources, Shinde withdrew after the intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Girish Bapat. “I think the Chief Minister and Bapat spoke to Shinde, after which he withdrew from the race,” said BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Laxman Jagtap.

Jagtap said he was not aware what transpired in the talks. “I have no clue what transpired between them…I have not spoken to Shinde,” he said. He added that both Shinde and Madigeri are veteran members of the BJP.

Immediately after the voting, Shinde left without speaking to the media. Madigeri received 10 votes of the NCP while he also received one vote each from the Shiv Sena member and an independent candidate. One NCP corporator, Geeta Mancharkar, as well as the Sena member earlier, had backed Shinde.

Addressing a press conference, Madigeri, who exposed the alleged scam in the function of YCM hospital, said he would do his best to ensure transparent functioning of the civic standing committee. “During my tenure, the civic standing committee will be transparent and public-oriented,” he said. Madigeri was elected as corporator from Indrayani Nagar area.