Pune: Vikram Kumar takes over as PMC chief

Kumar holds a Bachelor of Architect degree and is from the 2004 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Kumar holds a Bachelor of Architect degree and is from the 2004 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Vikram Kumar took over as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief on Sunday from outgoing civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad.

Gaikwad was transferred on Saturday in a sudden move by the state government, a day after he expressed reservation over reintroducing strict lockdown in the city to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He barely served for six months in the civic body and had drawn praise for the containment measures in the beginning but later faced criticism from elected representatives for not taking them into confidence while taking decisions.

Kumar was the metropolitan commissioner at Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) since March 2019. Kumar (43) is one of the youngest bureaucrats to be the PMC commissioner. He holds a Bachelor of Architect degree and is from the 2004 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Before serving at PMRDA, Kumar had served as the Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Maritime Board in Mumbai, Joint Chief Executive Officer at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Mumbai, Collector of Aurangabad, commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Collector of Sindhudurg and on various posts in Washim, Chandrapur and Akola.

Kumar has been replaced by Suhas Diwase as the new metropolitan commissioner of PMRDA from the post of Commissioner, Agriculture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.