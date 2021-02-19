Pune Vidya Bhavan to meet with parents on proposal to start Sanskrit school

The meeting will also take stock of various efforts already in the sector like text books available, curriculum, government sanction to be taken, etc.

Pune Vidya Bhavan has proposed to start a Sanskrit medium primary school from the upcoming academic year. A press statement issued by the Trust Friday said they have called for a meeting of interested parents on February 27 to discuss the proposal.

According to the statement, the move was aimed at reviving the study of Sanskrit as a mainstream language. Sanskrit as a medium of instruction in pre-primary or primary school, the release stated, was relatively rare in the country. The meeting will help get a sense of parents towards the introduction of Sanskrit as a medium of instruction at the primary school level.

The meeting will take into account issues like challenges that could be faced in the process. It will also take stock of various efforts already in the sector like text books available, curriculum, government sanction to be taken, etc.

Nandakumar Kakirde, director and honorary secretary of the Bhavan, said that at present, Sanskrit as a medium of instruction is not recognized in Maharashtra. Thus there are no text books or syllabus set. The meeting will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s office in Pune at 4 pm on February 27.