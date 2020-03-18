Pune: Veteran of 150 Marathi films, actor Jayaram Kulkarni dies at 88

Jairam Kulkarni was 88. (Photo: Express Archives). Jairam Kulkarni was 88. (Photo: Express Archives).

A fine actor who could carry off any role with elan. A “pillar of strength” for his family. A former member of the All India Radio, Pune, with a large fanbase among rural listeners. Jayaram Kulkarni, who passed away in Pune at the age of 88 on Tuesday, was remembered as a multi-faceted person and performer. He had acted in more than 150 Marathi films.

“You could ask him to play any character. He was a great artiste. He was also a very good human being. I have known him for a very long time and we were very good friends. I am deeply grieved at his loss,” said stage and screen actor Ashok Saraf. Among the many films they had performed in together was the popular Marathi comedy Dhoom Dhadaka, in which Kulkarni essayed the role of the hero’s father in an inimitable style.

“He was, basically, a stage actor and retained the finesse even in films,” added Saraf. Kulkarni’s other films included Gammat Jamaat, De Danaadan, Navri Mile Navyalaya, Zapatale and Amchya Sarakhe Amich. Kulkarni started acting in the 1970s but the richest body of his work belongs to the 1980s and 1990s. He stopped acting a few years ago.

Kulkarni had been performing almost all his life. As a teenage boy, growing up in Solapur, he played a woman character in the play Moruchi Mawashi.

Kulkarni came to Pune for higher education at SP College, where he became friends with actors Srikant Moghe and Sharad Talwalkar. They created a play called Amaldar, written by PL Deshpande.

In 1956, Kulkarni got a job with All India Radio, Pune, but he continued to act. “He was working with the rural section and broadcasting programmes live. It was the era when listeners would write letters with their questions and Jayaram Kulkarni would answer those. He had a commanding voice and a lot of letters would be addressed to him directly,” said Gauri Lagoo, an announcer with All India Radio (AIR) Pune.

By the time she joined AIR Pune, Kulkarni had resigned to pursue acting. Lagoo would see him on the occasions the actor came over to create social and historical dramas for AIR, Pune. “He was very sincere but witty as well,” she said.

Kulkarni is survived by his wife Hema, son Ruchir, and daughter-in-law, actor Mrunal Deo Kulkarni. “We used to look up to him for everything,” said Ruchir. In an Instagram post, Mrunal wrote, “My father-in-law..my pillar of strength…lost him today.”

