Pune’s Venture Center turns 15, to support more startups

Pune-based Venture Center, an incubation facility by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), plans to ramp up its capacity and extend support to new startups during the next three years as it turns 15 years.

Hosted by the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Venture Center has supported and guided more than 600 entrepreneurs. In the last year alone, 76 new technologies were launched with its support.

On the occasion to mark 15 years on Saturday, Venture Center announced its plans to increase its capacity to 150 resident startups on the NCL Innovation Park campus. Towards this, a new building will be built that can house more startups.

Once complete, Venture Center would become one of the large clusters of inventive enterprises in India, Ashish Lele, director, NCL said. These plans will be completed during the next three years and the target is to double the startup support, he added.

Established in 2006 when the concept of startups was still nascent, Venture Center opted to support science-based startups.

“Building startups was not a trending career choice, and science-based startups were a rarity,” said V Premnath, director, Venture Center.

Shekhar Mande, director general, CSIR, stressed on the need and importance of entrepreneurship that will allow the young to contribute towards India’s growth.

Venture Center received the National Award for Technology Business Incubators from the President in 2016. It also won the National Entrepreneurship Award (2019), Asian Incubator of the Year (2018) award among others.