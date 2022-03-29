scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Pune-based Venture Center bags grant for upskilling, promoting entrepreneurship

'The Global Impact Challenge' grant is worth $25 million which will be provided over five years. Out of the 240 entries who competed for the grant, 86 organisations were selected this year

By: Express News Service | Roorkee |
March 29, 2022 2:56:53 pm
The grant will be utilised for setting up 'Makers Hive', an open-access do-it-yourself training facility for budding inventors, entrepreneurs and other trainers, said Venture Center officials (Representational)

Pune-based Venture Center, an incubator hosted by CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, has won the maiden grant offered by Stanley Black and Decker, a Fortune 500 American manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware.

The grant will be utilised for setting up ‘Makers Hive’, an open-access do-it-yourself training facility for budding inventors, entrepreneurs and other trainers, said Venture Center officials.

‘The Global Impact Challenge’ grant is worth $25 million which will be provided over five years. Out of the 240 entries who competed for the grant, 86 organisations were selected this year.

“We look forward to setting up and operating the Makers Hive at Venture Center as part of this grant. This will add new capabilities and momentum to our efforts in upskilling, nurturing and supporting hardware product developers and innovators,” said Dr V Premnath, director at Venture Center.

The Makers Hive will help inventors and entrepreneurs in building prototypes and guide them in exploring new physical, manufacturable product ideas in future, said officials.

This Hive intends to empower new entrepreneurs in both manufacturing and the materials domains, added officials.

