Pune’s Venture Center adjudged best incubator for nurturing intellectual property

Pune-based Venture Center has been adjudged as the ‘Best Incubator for Nurturing Intellectual Property’ for 2021 and 2022.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presented the award in New Delhi Saturday. The award, presented annually by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, recognises players who promote intellectual property (IP), commercialisation and the establishment of an ecosystem favouring IP and innovation.

During the past four years, innovators filed 86 patents with the help of Venture Center, hosted by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

Rs 600 crores worth investments were obtained during the last seven years from similar IPs and a revenue worth over Rs 1,300 crores was generated in all for the same period.

On the award, Venture Center director Dr Premnath said, “We firmly believe that tomorrow’s enterprises of India will be based on technical innovations. By building an ecosystem to support and nurture IP and IP-rich Startups, we are helping shape an impactful solution for people, future jobs and for the nation’s economy.”

Venture Center, which has supported more than 750 Startups in the past 15 years, functions as the Regional Technology Transfer Office (under the National Biopharma Mission) and IP facilitation centre. The incubatees from this Pune-centre range from the fields of mobility, automation, environment, health and medical devices, agriculture, rehabilitation among others.