Pune: Vehicle thief arrested, 17 motorcycles recovered

Crime branch of the Pune city police have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered as many as 17 motorcycles from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sameer alias Samya Dattatrya Rangavkar (34), a resident of Viman Nagar and a native of Ratnagiri.

The police said that last month Sachin Ghule (30), a resident of Dattawadi had lodged am FIR at Vishrambag police station regarding the theft of his motorcycle.

A team led by senior police inspector Shailesh Sankhe of crime branch initiated a parallel probe into this case. The police checked videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and got clues about Rangavkar’s involvement in motorcycle theft.

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Shashikant Darekar and Datta Sonawane, a crime branch team laid a trap and nabbed Rangavkar from Navi Peth area a few days ago.

During further investigation, cops recovered 17 motorcycles that he had stolen from different parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in the last few months.