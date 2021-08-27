scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 27, 2021
Must Read

Pune: Vehicle thief arrested, 17 motorcycles recovered

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Shashikant Darekar and Datta Sonawane, a crime branch team laid a trap and nabbed Rangavkar from Navi Peth area a few days ago.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 27, 2021 12:10:21 pm
Pune news, Pune police, Vehicle thief arrested, Pune thief arrested, Pune crime news, Pune theft news, Pune latest newsThe police said that last month Sachin Ghule (30), a resident of Dattawadi had lodged am FIR at Vishrambag police station regarding the theft of his motorcycle.(Representational)

Crime branch of the Pune city police have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered as many as 17 motorcycles from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sameer alias Samya Dattatrya Rangavkar (34), a resident of Viman Nagar and a native of Ratnagiri.

The police said that last month Sachin Ghule (30), a resident of Dattawadi had lodged am FIR at Vishrambag police station regarding the theft of his motorcycle.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A team led by senior police inspector Shailesh Sankhe of crime branch initiated a parallel probe into this case. The police checked videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and got clues about Rangavkar’s involvement in motorcycle theft.

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Shashikant Darekar and Datta Sonawane, a crime branch team laid a trap and nabbed Rangavkar from Navi Peth area a few days ago.

Click here for more

During further investigation, cops recovered 17 motorcycles that he had stolen from different parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in the last few months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X