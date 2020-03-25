Pune: Amid coronavirus lockdown, vegetables at your doorstep within two days

Under the scheme, more than 400 farmers groups will be given the responsibility of supplying vegetables to individual wards.(Representational) Under the scheme, more than 400 farmers groups will be given the responsibility of supplying vegetables to individual wards.(Representational)

Soon, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents will get fresh vegetables delivered to their doorstep as authorities plan a system of direct deliveries from farmers to housing societies. The scheme is expected to be rolled out within two days.

“It has been decided that a system will be created to bring vegetable sellers to every doorstep of every housing society,” said Madhav Jagtap, deputy municipal commissioner in PMC.

Under the scheme, more than 400 farmers groups will be given the responsibility of supplying vegetables to individual wards. Urban customers, such as housing societies, will be able to place orders with designated farmers groups through telephone. The delivery of vegetables will be done at the gates of housing societies with minimal human contact.

Jagtap said, “Vegetable sellers will be allotted an area where they can start mobile vegetable stores at the gate of the housing society. Residents will have to follow social distancing while purchasing vegetables.”

On Wednesday, officers from the state agriculture marketing department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district administration held a meeting to find a way to avoid crowds in vegetable markets.

The 21-day-lockdown had raised questions on the supply of fresh vegetables in Pune. Traders and commission agents of Pune’s wholesale markets had decided to suspend their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

