Pune: Vegetable prices skyrocket as rain plays havoc with harvest

The prices of vegetables in city’s retail markets have shot up as large tracts of vegetable crop have been destroyed by heavy rain in the last two days.

Even a common vegetable like brinjal is retailing at Rs 100 per kg while herbs like methi and coriander are retailing at Rs 30-40 per bunch.

Heavy rain has lashed the vegetable-growing districts of Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara and Sangli over the last 48 hours.

Shriram Gadhave, president of the Vegetable Growers Association of India, said, “The crop was ready for harvest but the rain has led to complete destruction…”.

The crops most hit by the heavy rain are brinjal, okra and beans, among others.

“Yields are very low… most farmers are not able to get to their fields to pick their crop,” said Gadhave.

He said the current price rise may continue for the next fortnight. “After that, the second picking of the crop will start and that will bring prices down,” he said.

The arrival of vegetables at Pune’s wholesale market has also dipped considerably. On Monday, the market had reported arrival of 220 quintal of cluster beans, 1,619 quintal of tomatoes, 120 quintal of green peas and 464 quintal of cucumber.

The amount of arrivals is much lower than what it was a month ago, when Pune’s wholesale market saw the arrival of 370 quintal of cluster beans, 1,961 quintal of tomatoes, 125 quintal of green peas and 562 quintal of cucumber on September 21.

The arrival of vegetables to local markets from Karnataka has also dropped quite a bit, as heavy rain has hit harvest even in the neighbouring state.