Drop in vegetable prices to continue till end of January; here’s why

A good harvest of vegetables across Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka has seen prices of almost all vegetables come down significantly in Pune, a trend which traders in the city’s wholesale market say will continue till the end of January.

The drop comes after two continuous months of high vegetable prices as the harvest-ready crop was severely damaged due to the heavy rains in September and October. Pune’s market normally sees arrivals also from districts like Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar as well as from Karnataka.

Two months ago, prices of all vegetables had gone up with many of them touching the Rs 100 per kg mark in retail markets in the city. Wholesale prices of green peas in Pune’s wholesale market in Marketyard in October was Rs 10,000 per quintal, while those for okra and tomatoes were Rs 4,500 and Rs 1,600 respectively. Vilas Bhujbal, president of traders and commission agents association of the market, had said the market-ready crop was destroyed which had seen a dip in arrivals and thus a rise in prices.

At present, most vegetables in Pune’ wholesale market are trading between Rs 3,000 and 3,500 per quintal. Green peas has seen a drastic reduction in its prices with wholesale price being at Rs 2,500 per quintal, and retail prices being at Rs 30 per kg. Similarly okra (Rs 3,000 per quintal), tomato (Rs 1,000), bitter gourd (Rs 2,500), cauliflower (Rs 800) and cabbage(Rs 800) have seen significant reduction in their prices.

“Arrivals have increased substantially from across the state as well as Karnataka. The nip in the air has increased per acre yield of vegetables and we do not foresee any disruption in supplies till the end of January,” pointed out Bhujbal. Traders felt that further price drop can be possible as arrivals are set to improve further.

Meanwhile, after trading at over Rs 100 per kg for most of the year, onion prices have come down to about Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg in wholesale markets, with retail traders selling the bulb at Rs 35-40 per kg. This is mainly due to the good arrival of the new crop in Maharashtra as well as the imported onions from countries like Turkey, Iran, Egypt etc. The present trend is expected to continue for some time.

