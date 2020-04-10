Social distancing not followed: Vegetable vendors, weekly markets banned; PMC to allow only civic markets to operate

Rush at a vegetable market in Mumbai’s Jambhli Naka area. Rush at a vegetable market in Mumbai’s Jambhli Naka area.

After receiving several reports about local residents not following social distancing norms while buying vegetables, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to ban street vendors and weekly vegetable markets across the city and decided to keep only civic- owned vegetable market and farmers’ markets open.

Initially, shops selling essential goods, including vegetables, were allowed to remain open during the lockdown. “However, it has been noticed that despite repeated appeals, social distancing is not followed by customers while buying vegetables, ” said PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising every day, the civic body has decided to impose more restrictions to contain the spread of the disease.

“The vendors selling vegetables on footpaths and streets, as well as weekly vegetable markets, are being completely banned as social distancing is not followed in these places,” said Gaikwad.

He said only civic-owned vegetable markets and daily farmers’ markets will be open, and all customers will have to follow social distancing. “There should be gap of 10 feet between two vegetable sellers and only five persons should be allowed inside the market at a time for purchase of vegetables. Only one customer will be allowed to purchase vegetables from the seller at one time,” said the municipal commissioner.

In the queue outside the market, people have to stand at a distance of at least six feet away from each other, he said.

