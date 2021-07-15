Pune: Vedic scholar from Pune elected as Senior Fellow at Oxford’s Hindu Studies Centre

Prof Bahulkar is presently attached with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) as the chief investigator, Bhagavata Purana project. (File photo)

Veteran Vedic scholar Prof Shrikant Bahulkar has been elected as a Senior Fellow at the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies (OCHS), United Kingdom.

Prof Bahulkar is presently attached with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) as the chief investigator, Bhagavata Purana project.

For over four decades, Prof Bahulkar has been teaching Sanskrit and carrying out research in Vedic studies, Ayurveda, classical Sanskrit literature and Buddhist studies. During his 40 year-long stint as a teacher and researcher, he has worked at the Deccan College and Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune and at Central University of Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, where he headed the Rare Buddhist Texts Research Department. He has also conducted courses at a number of universities in Canada, Israel, Germany, Japan, the US and the UK.

The senior Sanskrit scholar is also the author of 12 books and has over 65 popular articles to his credit. He continues to perform research in Budhist Sanskrit text, Vedas and classical Sanskrit.

Founded in 1997, OCHS is a one-of-its kind centre where well-known Hindu religion scholars and philosophers learn about Hindu literature and texts.