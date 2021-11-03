Pune: Vanchit Aghadi seeks alliance with local outfits for corporation elections

Ahead of the upcoming corporation elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has decided to contest the polls in collaboration with local political outfits in Pune. Former MP and VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar said they are putting in place a mechanism to fight the elections which are expected to be held early next year.

The biggest problem in fighting the next elections would be related to money, Ambedkar said. “However, we are putting in place a mechanism through which we would be able to provide good candidates in many places,” he said. The party has started preparation for the polls already.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri Chinchwad, the party has created buzz through the new entry of Amit Sai Waghmare. Waghmare, who was recently inducted into the party as Western Maharashtra coordinator, said he was attracted by Ambedkar’s talk of bringing freshness in politics. “We need new ideas which will resonate with people and society at large. Our party will work on those lines,” he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the VBA had failed to win a single seat but had got 14 per cent of the votes. In the assembly polls, the party corned 4.58 per cent of the votes.