Pune: Man sets ablaze woman over job dispute, he dies

A 35-year-old man died of burn injuries as he set ablaze a woman following a dispute over her sacking him from the job at her tailoring shop in Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune, the city police said. While the woman is said to be critical with severe burns, a third person, who tried to intervene, sustained burn injuries in the fire.

As per the information given by the Pune City Fire Brigade, a call was received from the local citizens around 11.55 pm on Monday about a fire in a tailoring shop in Somnath Nagar area of Vadgaon Sheri on Pune Ahmednagar Road. Multiple fire tenders from nearby fire stations were deployed. Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer for Pune City said, “By the time our fire tenders reached the spot, the locals had brought the fire under control and had moved two of the injured to the hospital. A third injured person was taken to the hospital in our rescue van. As per the preliminary information, one man, who had sustained 90 per cent burns has succumbed to his injuries. Two people are being treated at a hospital.”

Police have identified the deceased as Milind Nathsagar (35) and the critically injured woman as Bala Janind (32), who has sustained 90 per cent burns. The identity of the third person, who has sustained 35 per cent burns, is yet to be ascertained.

Inspector Sunil Jadhav, in-charge of Chandan Nagar police station said, “Primary probe suggests that Nathsager was sacked by Janind from her tailoring shop because of which they were having a dispute. On Saturday night, Nathsagar went to the shop and set Janind ablaze by pouring petrol on her. In the fire that started at the shop, Nathsagar himself sustained fatal burns. Janind has also sustained severe burns and is being treated at a hospital. She is critical. A third person, who owns a mobile phone shop in the neighbourhood, tried to intervene and sustained burns. Further probe is on.”