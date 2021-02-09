Pune: Vadgaon, Aundh among areas to have water cut on Thursday

The supply will be hindered on Thursday.

Part of Pune will witness water cuts on Thursday as repair work will be taken up at the Vadgaon and Warje Waterworks. The supply will resume on Friday.

According to PMC, the area of Hingane Khurd, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa Budhruk will remain affected.

Also, the area of Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Chaturshingi, Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Rangehills, Bavdhan, Baner, Chandni chowk, Kishkindanagar, Rambaug colony, Bhusari colony, Dhananjay society, Eklavya college, Mahatma society, Guru Ganeshnagar, Pune University, Warje highway, Warje Malwadi, Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Popularnagar, Atulnagar, Shahu colony, Sus, Sutarwadi and Bhugaon road will not get water supply due to repair work at Chaturshingi, SNDT and Warje Waterworks.