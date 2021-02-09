scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

Pune: Vadgaon, Aundh among areas to have water cut on Thursday

The supply will resume on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 9, 2021 12:26:32 pm
Palghar water scarcity news, Maharashtra water scarcity, Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Science and Technology, Pune household water supply, water supply in pune, water supply in palghar, IIT-Bombay team, IIT Bombay water research, indian expressThe supply will be hindered on Thursday.

Part of Pune will witness water cuts on Thursday as repair work will be taken up at the Vadgaon and Warje Waterworks. The supply will resume on Friday.

According to PMC, the area of Hingane Khurd, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa Budhruk will remain affected.

Also, the area of Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Chaturshingi, Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Rangehills, Bavdhan, Baner, Chandni chowk, Kishkindanagar, Rambaug colony, Bhusari colony, Dhananjay society, Eklavya college, Mahatma society, Guru Ganeshnagar, Pune University, Warje highway, Warje Malwadi, Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Popularnagar, Atulnagar, Shahu colony, Sus, Sutarwadi and Bhugaon road will not get water supply due to repair work at Chaturshingi, SNDT and Warje Waterworks.

