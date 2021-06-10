Planning to get vaccinated in Pune today? Here are the closest centres to you

Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Pune: Pune has stepped up its vaccination drives across the district to get as many people inoculated as possible at the earliest. Till June 8, it was able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries. Of these, the maximum doses were administered to people above the age of 45, with 17.88 lakh people getting their first dose and 4.17 lakh receiving their second shot.

In the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 10,816 have got their second shot. Among healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 90,658 have got both doses. There are 2.25 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 89,345 have been fully vaccinated.

The district has also expedited the process of vaccinating people going abroad.

In case one is thinking of getting a shot today (Thursday), here are the places one can go to

COVAXIN: The administration has said only those receiving their second dose of Covaxin can be inoculated today, and no one will be administered a first dose of the Bharat Biotech vaccine. The second dose will be reserved for those in the 18-44 age group. At least 60 per cent of the available doses will be given through online booking, while the remaining 40 per cent would be through on-spot registration.

LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Kamala Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth 100 Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada 100 Kothrud-Bavdhan Sutar Hospital, Kothrud 100 Singhad Road Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari 100 Bhawani Peth Maltik Kachi Hospital, Bhawani Peth 100 Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Sant Ramdas Shala, Kannad 100 Dhole Patil Road Nayyudu Hospital 100 Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Galande Patil Hospital 100 Aundh-Baner Aundh Kuti Hospital 100 Warje-Karvenagar Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital 100 Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Chhatrapati Shahu Hospital, Kedarinagar 100 Mundhwa-Hadapsar Bhangire Hospital, Mahammadwadi 100 Kondhwa-Yewlevadi Savitribai Phule Hospital, Kondhwa 100 Bibvewadi Premchand Oswal Hospital 100 Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Hazrat Maulana Yunus Sahab Hospital, Santoshnagar, Dhankawadi 100 Sassoon Hospital 100

COVISHIELD: For the Covishield vaccine, priority has been given for those receiving their second dose in the 45+ age group who took the first dose 84 days ago. For those who want to take their first dose, 60 per cent will be administered after online booking, and the remaining through on-spot registration. Priority will be given to specially-abled, healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years.

LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS Audh-Baner Shevale Hospital 100 Nimhan Hospital, Pashan 100 Baner Smart Clinic 100 Baner Arogya Kendra 100 Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Dalwi Hospital, Shivajinagar 100 Singhad Road Janata Wasahat Hospital 100 Shantabai Khadsare Hospital, Wadgaon 100 Dhayari Sub Centre 100 Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari 100 Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Shivarkar Hospital 100 Meenatai Thackeray Hospital 100 Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Hospital, Mithanagar 100 Kondhwa-Yevlewadi Dhankawde Pregnany Home 100 Sukhsagar Nagar Hospital, Rathi Vihirimage 100 Sainagar Hospital 100 Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 1 100 Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 2 100 Hutatma Babu Genu Hospital 100 Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital, Barne Road 100 Kamala Nehru Hospital 100 Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Ambeel Odha 100 Kalawati Todkar Hospital 100 Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home 100 Bibvewadi VIT Yugpurush Shivchhatrapati Hospital 100 Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori K Genba Tukaram Mhaiske Hospital 100 Shivrai Hospital 100 Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada 100 Ideal Colony Sports Complex 100 Kothrud-Bavdhan Virangula Centre, Jijamata Garden, Kothrud 100 Raut Hospital, Kelewadi 100 Jayabai Sutar Hospital 100 Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Vasti Clinic, Viman Nagar 100 Karne Hospital 100 Kharadi Hospital 100 Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Wadgaon Sheri 100 Lohegaon Hospital 100 Dhole Patil Road Taadiwala Road Hospital 100 Nayyudu Hospital 100 Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Hospital, Bhimnagar 100 B T Kawde Road Hospital 100 Kawde Patil Hospital, Koregaon Park 100 Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Thorwe Hospital 100 Pote Hospital 100 Warje-Karwenagar Shivne Sub Centre 100 Tharkude Hospital 100 Mundhwa-Hadapsar Aapnasaheb Magar Hospital, Vithal Tupe Patil Natyagrih 100 Sakharam Kodre Hospital 100 Fursungi Hospital 100 Uruli Devachi Hospital 100 Bhawani Peth Rohidas Kirad Hospital 100 Mamasaheb Badde Hospital 100 Savitribai Phule Maternity Home 100 Bai Bhikaji Bamanji Pestanji Hospital 100 Malti Kachi Maternity Home, Gaadikhana 100

