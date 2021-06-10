scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Planning to get vaccinated in Pune today? Here are the closest centres to you

Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Pune: Till June 8, Pune has been able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries. In case one is thinking of getting a shot today (Thursday), here are the places one should go to.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: June 10, 2021 1:13:14 pm
A specially abled child gets vaccinated in Pune on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Pune: Pune has stepped up its vaccination drives across the district to get as many people inoculated as possible at the earliest. Till June 8, it was able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries. Of these, the maximum doses were administered to people above the age of 45, with 17.88 lakh people getting their first dose and 4.17 lakh receiving their second shot.

In the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 10,816 have got their second shot. Among healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 90,658 have got both doses. There are 2.25 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 89,345 have been fully vaccinated.

The district has also expedited the process of vaccinating people going abroad.

In case one is thinking of getting a shot today (Thursday), here are the places one can go to

COVAXINThe administration has said only those receiving their second dose of Covaxin can be inoculated today, and no one will be administered a first dose of the Bharat Biotech vaccine. The second dose will be reserved for those in the 18-44 age group. At least 60 per cent of the available doses will be given through online booking, while the remaining 40 per cent would be through on-spot registration.

LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS
Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Kamala Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth 100
Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada 100
Kothrud-Bavdhan Sutar Hospital, Kothrud 100
Singhad Road Muralidhar Laigude Hospital,  Dhayari 100
Bhawani Peth Maltik Kachi Hospital, Bhawani Peth 100
Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Sant Ramdas Shala, Kannad 100
Dhole Patil Road Nayyudu Hospital 100
Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Galande Patil Hospital 100
Aundh-Baner Aundh Kuti Hospital 100
Warje-Karvenagar Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital 100
Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Chhatrapati Shahu Hospital, Kedarinagar 100
Mundhwa-Hadapsar Bhangire Hospital,  Mahammadwadi 100
Kondhwa-Yewlevadi Savitribai Phule Hospital, Kondhwa 100
Bibvewadi Premchand Oswal Hospital 100
Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Hazrat Maulana Yunus Sahab Hospital, Santoshnagar, Dhankawadi 100
Sassoon Hospital 100

COVISHIELD: For the Covishield vaccine, priority has been given for those receiving their second dose in the 45+ age group who took the first dose 84 days ago. For those who want to take their first dose, 60 per cent will be administered after online booking, and the remaining through on-spot registration. Priority will be given to specially-abled, healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years.

Click here for more
LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS
Audh-Baner Shevale Hospital 100
Nimhan Hospital, Pashan 100
Baner Smart Clinic 100
Baner Arogya Kendra 100
Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Dalwi Hospital, Shivajinagar 100
Singhad Road Janata Wasahat Hospital 100
Shantabai Khadsare Hospital, Wadgaon 100
Dhayari Sub Centre 100
Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari 100
Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Shivarkar Hospital 100
Meenatai Thackeray Hospital 100
Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Hospital, Mithanagar 100
Kondhwa-Yevlewadi Dhankawde Pregnany Home 100
Sukhsagar Nagar Hospital, Rathi Vihirimage 100
Sainagar Hospital 100
Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 1 100
Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 2 100
Hutatma Babu Genu Hospital 100
Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital, Barne Road 100
Kamala Nehru Hospital 100
Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Ambeel Odha 100
Kalawati Todkar Hospital 100
Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home 100
Bibvewadi VIT Yugpurush Shivchhatrapati Hospital 100
Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori K Genba Tukaram Mhaiske Hospital 100
Shivrai Hospital 100
Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada 100
Ideal Colony Sports Complex 100
Kothrud-Bavdhan Virangula Centre, Jijamata Garden, Kothrud 100
Raut Hospital, Kelewadi 100
Jayabai Sutar Hospital 100
Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Vasti  Clinic, Viman Nagar 100
Karne Hospital 100
Kharadi Hospital 100
Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Wadgaon Sheri 100
Lohegaon Hospital 100
Dhole Patil Road Taadiwala Road Hospital 100
Nayyudu Hospital 100
Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Hospital, Bhimnagar 100
B T Kawde Road Hospital 100
Kawde Patil Hospital,  Koregaon Park 100
Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Thorwe Hospital 100
Pote Hospital 100
Warje-Karwenagar Shivne Sub Centre 100
Tharkude Hospital 100
Mundhwa-Hadapsar Aapnasaheb Magar Hospital, Vithal Tupe Patil Natyagrih 100
Sakharam Kodre Hospital 100
Fursungi Hospital 100
Uruli Devachi Hospital 100
Bhawani Peth Rohidas Kirad Hospital 100
Mamasaheb Badde Hospital 100
Savitribai Phule Maternity Home 100
Bai Bhikaji Bamanji Pestanji Hospital 100
Malti Kachi Maternity Home, Gaadikhana 100

