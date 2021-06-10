Planning to get vaccinated in Pune today? Here are the closest centres to you

Updated: June 10, 2021 1:13:14 pm
Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Pune: Pune has stepped up its vaccination drives across the district to get as many people inoculated as possible at the earliest. Till June 8, it was able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries. Of these, the maximum doses were administered to people above the age of 45, with 17.88 lakh people getting their first dose and 4.17 lakh receiving their second shot.
In the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 10,816 have got their second shot. Among healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 90,658 have got both doses. There are 2.25 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 89,345 have been fully vaccinated.
The district has also expedited the process of vaccinating people going abroad.
In case one is thinking of getting a shot today (Thursday), here are the places one can go to
COVAXIN: The administration has said only those receiving their second dose of Covaxin can be inoculated today, and no one will be administered a first dose of the Bharat Biotech vaccine. The second dose will be reserved for those in the 18-44 age group. At least 60 per cent of the available doses will be given through online booking, while the remaining 40 per cent would be through on-spot registration.
|LOCALITY
|CENTRE
|SLOTS
|Kasba-Vishrambaghwada
|Kamala Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth
|100
|Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori
|Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada
|100
|Kothrud-Bavdhan
|Sutar Hospital, Kothrud
|100
|Singhad Road
|Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari
|100
|Bhawani Peth
|Maltik Kachi Hospital, Bhawani Peth
|100
|Shivajinagar-Ghole Road
|Sant Ramdas Shala, Kannad
|100
|Dhole Patil Road
|Nayyudu Hospital
|100
|Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri
|Galande Patil Hospital
|100
|Aundh-Baner
|Aundh Kuti Hospital
|100
|Warje-Karvenagar
|Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital
|100
|Wanawdi-Ramtekdi
|Chhatrapati Shahu Hospital, Kedarinagar
|100
|Mundhwa-Hadapsar
|Bhangire Hospital, Mahammadwadi
|100
|Kondhwa-Yewlevadi
|Savitribai Phule Hospital, Kondhwa
|100
|Bibvewadi
|Premchand Oswal Hospital
|100
|Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar
|Hazrat Maulana Yunus Sahab Hospital, Santoshnagar, Dhankawadi
|100
|Sassoon Hospital
|100
COVISHIELD: For the Covishield vaccine, priority has been given for those receiving their second dose in the 45+ age group who took the first dose 84 days ago. For those who want to take their first dose, 60 per cent will be administered after online booking, and the remaining through on-spot registration. Priority will be given to specially-abled, healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years.
|LOCALITY
|CENTRE
|SLOTS
|Audh-Baner
|Shevale Hospital
|100
|Nimhan Hospital, Pashan
|100
|Baner Smart Clinic
|100
|Baner Arogya Kendra
|100
|Shivajinagar-Ghole Road
|Dalwi Hospital, Shivajinagar
|100
|Singhad Road
|Janata Wasahat Hospital
|100
|Shantabai Khadsare Hospital, Wadgaon
|100
|Dhayari Sub Centre
|100
|Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari
|100
|Wanawdi-Ramtekdi
|Shivarkar Hospital
|100
|Meenatai Thackeray Hospital
|100
|Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Hospital, Mithanagar
|100
|Kondhwa-Yevlewadi
|Dhankawde Pregnany Home
|100
|Sukhsagar Nagar Hospital, Rathi Vihirimage
|100
|Sainagar Hospital
|100
|Kasba-Vishrambaghwada
|Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 1
|100
|Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 2
|100
|Hutatma Babu Genu Hospital
|100
|Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital, Barne Road
|100
|Kamala Nehru Hospital
|100
|Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Ambeel Odha
|100
|Kalawati Todkar Hospital
|100
|Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home
|100
|Bibvewadi
|VIT Yugpurush Shivchhatrapati Hospital
|100
|Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori
|K Genba Tukaram Mhaiske Hospital
|100
|Shivrai Hospital
|100
|Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada
|100
|Ideal Colony Sports Complex
|100
|Kothrud-Bavdhan
|Virangula Centre, Jijamata Garden, Kothrud
|100
|Raut Hospital, Kelewadi
|100
|Jayabai Sutar Hospital
|100
|Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri
|Vasti Clinic, Viman Nagar
|100
|Karne Hospital
|100
|Kharadi Hospital
|100
|Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Wadgaon Sheri
|100
|Lohegaon Hospital
|100
|Dhole Patil Road
|Taadiwala Road Hospital
|100
|Nayyudu Hospital
|100
|Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Hospital, Bhimnagar
|100
|B T Kawde Road Hospital
|100
|Kawde Patil Hospital, Koregaon Park
|100
|Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar
|Thorwe Hospital
|100
|Pote Hospital
|100
|Warje-Karwenagar
|Shivne Sub Centre
|100
|Tharkude Hospital
|100
|Mundhwa-Hadapsar
|Aapnasaheb Magar Hospital, Vithal Tupe Patil Natyagrih
|100
|Sakharam Kodre Hospital
|100
|Fursungi Hospital
|100
|Uruli Devachi Hospital
|100
|Bhawani Peth
|Rohidas Kirad Hospital
|100
|Mamasaheb Badde Hospital
|100
|Savitribai Phule Maternity Home
|100
|Bai Bhikaji Bamanji Pestanji Hospital
|100
|Malti Kachi Maternity Home, Gaadikhana
|100
