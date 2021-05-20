PMC and PCMC mull floating joint global tenders to purchase Covid vaccines

Prompted by an acute shortage of vaccines for Covid-19 in the civic jurisdictions of Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have decided to jointly float global tenders to purchase the shots directly from manufacturers. The decision was taken after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared that civic bodies do not need permission from the state government for direct purchase of vaccines.

“PMC and PCMC are exploring the possibility of floating joint tenders for direct purchase of vaccines,” PCMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil said.

Patil said the mayors of both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been holding discussions on the matter. “As the third wave of Covid is predicted in June-July, we have started preparations to tackle the emerging situation,” he said.

When contacted, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Usha Dhore said she held discussions with the Pune mayor on the subject. “We have agreed to purchase one type of vaccine so there is no confusion on which is the best one… In future, people might say vaccine given by PMC was better or vaccine given by PCMC was better. To avoid such a situation, we have decided to purchase one type of vaccine. Preliminary discussions have been held. We are going to meet again in the next three or four days to finalise floating a global tender,” she said.

Patil said Pimpri-Chinchwad intends to purchase 25 lakh doses. “In Pimpri-Chinchwad, there 12 lakh citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years. If each has to take two doses, we will need 25 lakh doses,” he said. Vaccination of those above 45 years is underway. Over 4 lakh doses have been administered so far.

Stating that the discussions on vaccination between PMC and PCMC are underway, Patil said, “We are trying to find out whether vaccines are available in an adequate quantity, at what rates, and whether we will get a response for the global tender.”

The PCMC said experts have predicted that the third wave of infections will come in June-July where children are likely to be more affected. “Though it is being predicted that in the third wave children will be more affected, there will not be many serious cases. In view of the predictions, we have started preparations. Training is being imparted to the staff. As many as 150 beds will be reserved for children at civic run YCM hospital in general wards and 30 beds in ICU. At Jijamata Hospital, we will make arrangements for mothers staying with their children. A Covid care centre will be set up Gharkul where children with mild symptoms will be admitted,” he said.

Patil said they are in discussions with private hospitals for ventilator beds. “If required, we will take over their services.”

He also said the PCMC staff was currently trying to get information about children under 12 years of age. “We are trying to find out which area has more children so as to create awareness.”

Meanwhile, the PCMC health department said all vaccination centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain shut on Thursday due to unavailability of vaccines. On Monday and Tuesday, too, the centres were shut.