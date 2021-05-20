Pune: Vaccination to resume in some private hospitals tomorrow

Covid-19 vaccinations at some private hospitals in Pune will resume on Friday. Ruby Hall Clinic, Jehangir Hospital and Noble Hospital are among some of the major hospitals that received their supply of Covishield doses on Thursday.

Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, said the hospital has received 25,000 doses, of which 5,000 doses will be sent to the Hinjewadi branch of the hospital while 2,000 doses will be sent to the Wanowrie branch. The rest of the doses will remain at the main centre at Station Road.

“Those who have registered on the CoWin app will be eligible for Covid vaccination,” Bhote said. The cost of the Covishield vaccine is Rs 900 per dose and initially people above 45 will get the jab. “Once there is clarity from the civic authorities on the 18-44 age group, we will start the inoculation drive in this group,” Bhote said.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital, said they had asked for 6,000 Covishield doses and received the first lot of 1,000 doses. “We will also begin the vaccination drive on Friday,” Dr Sale said.

Jehangir hospital has received 50,000 vaccine doses and authorities have urged the civic body to set up a login ID. “Vaccinations will be appointment based. Our set-up is ready and initially we will start vacciantions for the 45 + age group and then follow up with the 18-44 age group soon. We are ready to vaccinate as we want to reach as many people as possible,” said Vinod Sawantwadkar , CEO of Jehangir Hospital.

Authorities are also working on an on-site vaccination programme aimed mainly at corporate houses.