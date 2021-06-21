Pune vaccination: Students travelling abroad to be prioritized on Wednesdays

A woman gets vaccinated at at Kalavati Mavale Hospital in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Pune’s civic health authorities have decided to prioritize vaccination for students travelling abroad for studies every Wednesday starting June 23.

Each week, students will be allotted time slots for vaccination sessions on Wednesdays between 10 am and 5 pm.

In a special drive earlier this month, the Pune Municipal Corporation vaccinated 1,750 people, including students, who are travelling abroad for work and studies. 1,501 got their first shot while 249 were given the second dose, PMC health officials said. Those who got the second dose include 143 students and 106 working professionals.

Students have been asked to send requests for vaccination to studentvaccination.pune@gmail.com and also provide necessary documents, including the confirmation letter of admission to the respective university abroad. The doses for this category are being administered at Kamala Nehru hospital.

Maharashtra gets 19 lakh Covishield, 4 lakh Covaxin doses

On Sunday, state health authorities informed that they have received 19 lakh Covishield and 4 lakh Covaxin doses. Of these, Pune district has been allocated around 75,000 doses of Covishield and 11,500 doses of Covaxin.

In Pune, a total of 37.50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered till Sunday (June 20). Of this, 8.14 lakh have received their first shot in the 18-44 age group while 24,209 have got both doses.

There are 18.58 lakh citizens who have received their first dose in the 45+ age group. Of them, 4.58 lakh have received both doses.

Mumbai has had the maximum coverage with 46.48 lakh doses of Covid 19 vaccines being administered so far. Overall, Maharashtra has been able to inoculate 2.7 crore people till June 20. District health authorities said that more vaccines are expected to come in this week.