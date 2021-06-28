Pune civic body steps up vaccination at housing societies, district close to inoculating 50 lakh people

People queue up at Laparo Obeso Centre in Pune to get vaccinated. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune is close to inoculating 50 lakh people as the district has stepped up its vaccination drive.

While Mumbai has already crossed the 50-lakh mark, Pune has so far administered 43.48 lakh doses.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), told The Indian Express that in areas under PMC’s jurisdiction, more than 16 lakh people have been vaccinated and efforts are on to step up vaccination at housing societies. “We are increasing the number of private hospitals that are giving vaccines and are also taking forward our aim of vaccination at the society level,” Agarwal added.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO of Symbiosis Hospital, said PMC has given a go-ahead for paid vaccination at societies. “Just like workplace vaccination, societies willing to pay for the jabs will have to register and sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the hospitals. Our teams will then visit the societies and administer the vaccines,” Dr Natarajan added.

121 housing societies have already been given permissions for an MoU with private hospitals and those who can afford can go ahead with the immunisation drive, Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer (Health) at PMC, said.

In areas under PMC, over 50,000 people were vaccinated at government and private facilities in a single day. On June 28, according to PMC officials, another 19,300 doses would be available across 181 centres.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (Medical) of Pune circle, told The Indian Express that Pune is capable of inoculating nearly 1 lakh people in a day. “The aim is to remain consistent and vaccinate as many as possible,” he added.

According to state health department data, 1.91 lakh people above the age of 45 have got their first dose while 5.59 lakh in this age group have got both. In Pune district, 12.27 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have been administered their first doses, while 29,094 have been fully vaccinated.