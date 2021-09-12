Pune: Vaccination drive organised in Shivajinagar

A Covid-19 vaccination drive for the underprivileged and homeless, organised by Dr Abhijit Sonawane, was conducted at Shivajinagar on Saturday. Dr Sonawane, who has been providing free medical treatment to the underprivileged on the streets of Pune for the last five years, began the vaccination campaign on August 14 this year. This is the fifth camp he has organised since then, with the help of the PMC and The Robin Hood Army.

“Fifty people received their shot at the camp on Saturday, and as of September 10, we have given 600 people their first dose,” Dr Sonawane said.

The endeavour is aimed to help those without an Aadhaar card, said Dr Sonawane. “85 per cent of the poor don’t have any form of identification. It is difficult for them to systematically register and get vaccinated,” he said.