Pune: BJP leaders busy inaugurating new Covid vaccination centres amid ‘inadequate facilities’ at those existing

With the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on a spree of inaugurating government-run vaccination centres across the city, former party legislator Medha Kulkarni has highlighted the chaotic situation and sufferings of citizens, alleging poor management at the centres as the civic administration lacks skilled manpower.

Of the 170 vaccination centres in the city, over 100 have been set up by the civic administration as government centres where the vaccine is administered for free. There has been a race within the elected representatives of the ruling BJP to open vaccination centres in their electoral area. The opening of vaccination for all above 18 years of age is further going to make the situation tough.

“The demand for vaccination centres across the city is increasing from elected representatives, mainly of the ruling BJP. There are over 200 proposals submitted by the elected representatives to start vaccination centres in their electoral area,” said a civic officer.

City mayor Murlidhar Mohol and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who is also a legislator from Kothrud assembly segment, have inaugurated many such centres in the city in the last few days.

“New vaccination centres are being set up with permission of the Union government but the shortage of vaccines has created a problem. Thus, the civic administration is providing only 50 doses per day for each newly started centre on the insistence of the elected representatives,” said the officer, adding the increase in centres is also creating a shortage of manpower.

“There should be government staff at the vaccination centres of PMC, but the number is adequate for these vaccination centres,” the civic officer said.

Former legislator Medha Kulkarni, who visited various vaccination centres in Kothrud assembly segment after receiving complaints from citizens, has written a letter to the municipal commissioner and district collector on the sufferings of citizens due to the ‘chaotic situation arising of improper management’ at the government-run vaccination centres.

“There is a lot of chaos and confusion in many of the government vaccination centres. The citizens are suffering due to the lack of proper management. The tokens are issued on a first cum first basis and it has led to queues at the center from wee hours. If some token issued beneficiaries of the previous day did not get a vaccine on the given day then they are given on the next day and no new tokens are issued on the day,” she said adding the senior citizens with scheduled second dose are not given priority.

Kulkarni said some citizens are returning home after waiting in line for 5 hours and making rounds of the centre because of inability to get vaccinated. “Also, there is no affirmation on which vaccine would be administered at the center so citizens have to daily check for it,” she said, adding the crowding at centre is against social distance norm.

“The administration should put up the name of the vaccine and the list of beneficiaries to be vaccinated next day to avoid confusion. This will help in containing the spread of Covid due to mass gathering at the centre,” she said, adding there is a need of volunteers.