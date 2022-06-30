scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh delivers talk on national security at MILIT

The MILIT, located at Girinagar in Pune, is a premier triservices technical training institute under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 30, 2022 4:18:28 pm
In his lecture, Lt Gen Singh highlighted various security aspects pertaining to India, including present conditions at the northern borders. (Express Photo)

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) delivered a talk on the ‘National Security Aspects’ at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune Wednesday to students officers from the Armed forces undergoing training at the institute.

The MILIT, located at Girinagar in Pune, is a premier triservices technical training institute under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. Lt Gen Singh, the former Deputy Chief of Army Staff addressed the gathering of over 180 officers, including the MILIT staff and students officers of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) and Naval Technical Staff Course (NTSC).

In his lecture, Lt Gen Singh highlighted various security aspects pertaining to India, including present conditions at the northern borders. A statement from the MILIT said, “The talk has helped in broadening the horizon of the mid level defence officers with respect to national efforts to develop infrastructure, increasing India’s operational capability and engagement in political-diplomatic options at various world forums.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Governor is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and has pursued courses from the prestigious National Defence University, Washington and the National Defence University, Taiwan. He has done extensive research on contemporary border issues and has participated in numerous talks on the topic.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>
More from Pune

MILIT Commandant Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar presented the vote of thanks at the event.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement