Pune: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh delivers talk on national security at MILIT

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) delivered a talk on the ‘National Security Aspects’ at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune Wednesday to students officers from the Armed forces undergoing training at the institute.

The MILIT, located at Girinagar in Pune, is a premier triservices technical training institute under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. Lt Gen Singh, the former Deputy Chief of Army Staff addressed the gathering of over 180 officers, including the MILIT staff and students officers of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) and Naval Technical Staff Course (NTSC).

In his lecture, Lt Gen Singh highlighted various security aspects pertaining to India, including present conditions at the northern borders. A statement from the MILIT said, “The talk has helped in broadening the horizon of the mid level defence officers with respect to national efforts to develop infrastructure, increasing India’s operational capability and engagement in political-diplomatic options at various world forums.”

The Governor is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and has pursued courses from the prestigious National Defence University, Washington and the National Defence University, Taiwan. He has done extensive research on contemporary border issues and has participated in numerous talks on the topic.

MILIT Commandant Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar presented the vote of thanks at the event.