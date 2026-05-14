Man in CCTV footage tells police he’s innocent after Pune hospital bomb scare

Along with Pune city police, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies are looking into the case.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
4 min readPuneUpdated: May 14, 2026 07:52 PM IST
Bomb-like device found inside Pune hospital: Man in CCTV footage turns up before police, says innocent; attempt to murder case lodgedPolice at the entrance of the Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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An attempt to murder case has been registered in connection with the bomb-like device with a timer and “low-grade explosive” found inside the Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar on Wednesday night.

A senior police officer said based on a hospital employee’s complaint, the case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and Section 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act.

Following the incident, police were looking for an electric scooter rider wearing a cap, who was seen going to the hospital around 5.15 pm on Wednesday in CCTV footage. A CCTV grab showing blurry visuals of the scooter rider were shown on some television channels.

A police officer confirmed a man claiming to be the same scooterist turned up before police, saying he was innocent. Police said so far they have found nothing to link him with the bomb-like device, adding that attempts were on to identify and arrest the persons who placed the device at the hospital.

Bomb-like device found inside Pune hospital: Man in CCTV footage turns up before police, says innocent; attempt to murder case lodged The sealed washroom inside the hospital, where the bomb-like device was found. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an object was recovered, which was like a “small bomb”. He said probe was on to know who kept it at the hospital and what was the purpose.

“CCTV footage has been obtained. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to enhance the details. Police have some clues. Police would brief about the case after reaching any conclusion,” he said.

Police sources said they are working on important clues and that different angles are being investigated. Videos obtained from CCTV footage inside the hospital are being checked. Forensic experts are probing the nature and assembly of the explosive material and timer used in device. Police said instead of a “countdown” timer, the device had a “countup” timer.

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Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital is located at Kamdhenu Estate, a marketplace in Malwadi area of Hadapsar. Dr Vilas Gaikwad, owner of the hospital with 50 beds, said that around 7 pm, a woman staffer spotted the bomb-like object near the men’s washroom on the first floor of the hospital.

“I placed the suspicious object in a box, then kept it in the open space outside the hospital and informed the police within a few minutes. The object had wires around it with gelatin-like sticks and a timer showing a time of 7.10,” he said.

Asked why he handled the device before calling the police, Dr Gaikwad said it may have harmed people inside the hospital. “There were about 10 patients with some family members, doctors, and staffers at the spot. So I moved the object out of the hospital immediately and then called the police,” he said.

When mediapersons asked whether there were security lapses at the hospital, Dr Gaikwad said, “I have been running the hospital at the spot for more than 30 years. I am residing with family on the hospital premises. Such an incident has never happened in the past. We have security guards, CCTV cameras on the hospital premises. But now we are thinking of installing a door-frame metal detector.”

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Along with Pune city police, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies are also looking into the case.

Police sealed the washroom of the hospital where the bomb-like object was found. They also questioned some people with whom Dr Gaikwad was having a property-related dispute.

After receiving information, several police teams along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) had rushed to the hospital on Wednesday. The BDDS neutralised the object at the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar. According to Pune city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who too visited the hospital, the object consisted of a low-grade explosive substance.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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