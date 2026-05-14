Man in CCTV footage tells police he’s innocent after Pune hospital bomb scare

An attempt to murder case has been registered in connection with the bomb-like device with a timer and “low-grade explosive” found inside the Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar on Wednesday night.

A senior police officer said based on a hospital employee’s complaint, the case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and Section 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act.

Following the incident, police were looking for an electric scooter rider wearing a cap, who was seen going to the hospital around 5.15 pm on Wednesday in CCTV footage. A CCTV grab showing blurry visuals of the scooter rider were shown on some television channels.

A police officer confirmed a man claiming to be the same scooterist turned up before police, saying he was innocent. Police said so far they have found nothing to link him with the bomb-like device, adding that attempts were on to identify and arrest the persons who placed the device at the hospital.

The sealed washroom inside the hospital, where the bomb-like device was found. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) The sealed washroom inside the hospital, where the bomb-like device was found. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an object was recovered, which was like a “small bomb”. He said probe was on to know who kept it at the hospital and what was the purpose.

“CCTV footage has been obtained. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to enhance the details. Police have some clues. Police would brief about the case after reaching any conclusion,” he said.

Police sources said they are working on important clues and that different angles are being investigated. Videos obtained from CCTV footage inside the hospital are being checked. Forensic experts are probing the nature and assembly of the explosive material and timer used in device. Police said instead of a “countdown” timer, the device had a “countup” timer.

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Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital is located at Kamdhenu Estate, a marketplace in Malwadi area of Hadapsar. Dr Vilas Gaikwad, owner of the hospital with 50 beds, said that around 7 pm, a woman staffer spotted the bomb-like object near the men’s washroom on the first floor of the hospital.

“I placed the suspicious object in a box, then kept it in the open space outside the hospital and informed the police within a few minutes. The object had wires around it with gelatin-like sticks and a timer showing a time of 7.10,” he said.

Asked why he handled the device before calling the police, Dr Gaikwad said it may have harmed people inside the hospital. “There were about 10 patients with some family members, doctors, and staffers at the spot. So I moved the object out of the hospital immediately and then called the police,” he said.

When mediapersons asked whether there were security lapses at the hospital, Dr Gaikwad said, “I have been running the hospital at the spot for more than 30 years. I am residing with family on the hospital premises. Such an incident has never happened in the past. We have security guards, CCTV cameras on the hospital premises. But now we are thinking of installing a door-frame metal detector.”

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Along with Pune city police, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies are also looking into the case.

Police sealed the washroom of the hospital where the bomb-like object was found. They also questioned some people with whom Dr Gaikwad was having a property-related dispute.

After receiving information, several police teams along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) had rushed to the hospital on Wednesday. The BDDS neutralised the object at the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar. According to Pune city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who too visited the hospital, the object consisted of a low-grade explosive substance.