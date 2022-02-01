Pune: Urologist Dr Sanjay Kulkarni becomes USI’s president elect

Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, noted urologist from Pune, was made the president elect of the Urological Society of India (USI), informed officials of the society. Dr. Kulkarni was selected for the post during the annual hybrid meeting of USI held in Ahmedabad recently.

USI has more than 4,000 members with Dr S S Bapat and Dr Deepak Kirpekar from Pune as its past presidents.

Dr Kulkarni specialises in male urethral surgery and has a procedure named after him known as the ‘Kulkarni Urethroplasty’ world over. The technique is also included in the American textbooks. He had been invited to demonstrate Urethroplasty in more than 40 countries across the world.

In 2017, Dr Kulkarni was conferred with the prestigious ‘Dr B C Roy Award’ by the President of India in the category of ‘Best talents in encouraging the development of specialities in different branches of medicine’.

He completed his MBBS from Pune’s B J Medical College in 1976 and after that he was trained under the guidance of surgeon P K Bharucha. In England, he did his training for five years in Urology and then came back to India to continue his practice. He also teaches his surgery to urologists for free at his Kulkarni School of Urethral Surgery.