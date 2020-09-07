Pune: No more than 50 guests allowed in marriages, strict social distancing norms to be followed

During a wedding function in May 2020 in Pune (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Amid the unabated surge of COVID-19 cases in Pune, the district administration has issued fresh directives to be followed in urban as well as rural areas with special emphasis on marriage functions. The directives, issued in conjunction with the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government a few days ago as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’, lay special emphasis on management of containment zones, faster contact tracing, management of hospitals, and ensuring that the patients and family members are not exploited at private facilities.

The notification issued by Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh instructs citizens s well as owners of marriage halls to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during functions and that not more than 50 persons attend a marriage – inclusive of those providing services such as cooks, waiters, and musicians.

The notification also asked the organisers to videograph the event and provide the footage to the local police station within five days. They are also required to submit a list of attendees prior to the function.

“A flying squad comprising of Police Patil, Gam Sevak, Talathi and policeman should be constituted to conduct visits to the location of the event and ensure that rule are followed. In case of violations, the squad will register a police complaint,” read the notification issued by Desmhukh under Disaster Management Act 2005.

Here are the guidelines issued for marriage functions in Pune

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend the function and it is mandatory to maintain 6 feet social distancing. Marking should be done for this purpose while sitting for the marriage event and while attending the feast. Two persons should be appointed to oversee that social distancing is being followed.

List of the 50 persons (including service providers such as photographers, videographers, music performers, compere etc) should be submitted to the local police station. All attendees including Bhatji, Vajantri (musical instrument players), waiters should wear face masks.

No alcohol consumption or guthkas allowed. Spitting at the event will be a punishable offense.

No air-conditioning should be provided for the event.

Surfaces such as chairs, table, kitchen, food serving area, washrooms should be disinfected frequently.

If violations are found during an event, marriage halls, lawns and other places which hosts such events will be shut immediately.

A CD containing videographer footage of the marriage should be provided to the local police station within five days of the event.

