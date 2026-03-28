Pune university to digitise answer sheets, pilot on-screen evaluation

Students who want a copy of their answer sheet will be able to access it digitally, without the delays that come with the current physical process. (File Photo)

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is giving a fresh push to modernise its examination system, nearly three years after a similar effort stalled without being implemented. The university now plans to scan answer sheets immediately after examinations, store them on a cloud-based platform, and eventually introduce on-screen evaluation.

The announcement came during the question-and-answer session on the second day of the University Senate’s budget meeting for 2025-26, which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi and attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar and Acting Registrar Charushila Gayake, among others.

Why the push now?

The issue was flagged by Senate member advocate Ishani Joshi, who pointed out that students were suffering academically because re-evaluation of answer sheets was taking far too long. Dr Kalkar acknowledged the problem and explained that as more affiliated colleges gain autonomous status, fewer faculty members are available to the university for re-evaluation duties, creating a bottleneck that technology could help resolve.