For those who cleared HSC, three new vocational courses at Pune University

Three new vocational courses which have been designed and will be run in partnership with the industry are being offered by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for students who have passed their Class XII examinations.

The university has put out an admission notice for the three Bachelors in Vocational Studies courses in Retail Management, Manufacturing Skills and Renewable Energy Skills, to be offered by the Skill Development Centre. While the intake capacity for the BVoc in Retail Management is 80 seats, the other two courses have 50 seats each.

The three-year BVoc in Retail Management would provide students with two-years work opportunity at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and an earn-and-learn component to help students with financial assistance during their course.

The industry partners for the BVoc in the Manufacturing Skills course are Volkswagen, Cummins and Tata Motors, who are actively involved in curriculum design, expert lectures and would offer internships.

The industry partners for the BVoc in Renewable Energy Skills are Suzlon Energy, Thermax Pvt Ltd and Sunshot Technologies, among others.

All three courses are graduate degrees of three years duration whose admissions would be on the basis of an online entrance exam (OEE) whose syllabus is available on the webpage of the respective department/centre.

The forms for OEE can be filled up on campus.unipune.ac.in for a regular fee of Rs 500 for general category or Rs 350 for reserved category till August 7, or with a late fee of Rs 750 till August 10. A campus common entrance platform has been created to give information on the OEE and its format. It can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP.

The OEE will be of one hour duration, whose detailed scheduled would be declared later on the university website. The multiple-choice questions based exam will be of 100 marks, divided into two sections: 20 marks will be based on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension, while 80 marks will be based on subject specific questions. One-third of the allotted marks for a question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The merit list will be prepared based on a total score, and in case of a tie, subject-wise questions in Section B will be considered. In case of further tie, marks in qualifying examination would be considered.

