Pune University makes spectacular jump in world university rankings

With a student faculty ratio of 1:14, SPPU, which got a five star ranking from QS World Rankings, has been lauded by them for its ‘very high’ research output. (File)

Affirming its position as one of the top universities in India and even Asia, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was ranked among the top 600 universities in the world, placed in the 591-600 bracket, as the results of the latest QS World University Rankings were released on Wednesday.

It has jumped over 100 positions from the 700+ bracket in which it was placed last year. What is notable is that in 2020, SPPU was in the 800+ bracket, which means that in merely two years, the university overtook 200 universities across the world in terms of rankings.

A couple of years ago, when the Ministry of Human Resource and Development was selecting public and private universities for the Institute of Eminence tag, SPPU failed to make the cut by a whisker, arguably owing to ratings at the QS World University Rankings. It was reported that when the list of 10 institutes was being discussed for the Institute of Eminence tag and there was a ‘tie-breaker’ situation, the expert committee appointed by the government decided to use the respective university’s QS ranking along with other parameters to decide. Since then, SPPU had decided to participate in the rankings.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

With a student faculty ratio of 1:14, SPPU, which got a five star ranking from QS World Rankings, has been lauded by them for its ‘very high’ research output.

The QS system comprises global overall and subject rankings for the world’s top universities, in 48 subjects and five faculty areas, alongside five independent regional tables for Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Central Asia, the Arab Region, and BRICS.