Pune University invites proposals from start-ups

The Center for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited proposals from students, professors, start-ups and business innovators for its latest round under the mentorship programme. Started in August 2018, the centre provides guidance to new businesses on their startups as well as legal assistance and advice on scaling up business.

Proposals are invited twice a year for the same and the deadline to apply for this round is March 15.

Start-ups in IT, Deep Technology, Education Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Agriculture, Media, E-Commerce, Fintech, Electronic Mobility and others will be mentored. Besides start-ups, students of SPPU and affiliated colleges will also be able to shape their innovations through this medium.

Dr Apoorva Palkar, director of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages, said that the Centre has tied up with several industry partners to help start-ups with technical expertise and scaling up business.