scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Pune University invites proposals from start-ups

Started in August 2018, the centre provides guidance to new businesses on their startups as well as legal assistance and advice on scaling up business.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 22, 2022 5:54:21 am
Pune, Pune latest news, Savitribai Phule Pune University, start-ups, IT, Deep Technology, Education Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Agriculture, indian expressProposals are invited twice a year for the same and the deadline to apply for this round is March 15.

The Center for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited proposals from students, professors, start-ups and business innovators for its latest round under the mentorship programme. Started in August 2018, the centre provides guidance to new businesses on their startups as well as legal assistance and advice on scaling up business.

Proposals are invited twice a year for the same and the deadline to apply for this round is March 15.

Start-ups in IT, Deep Technology, Education Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Materials Science, Agriculture, Media, E-Commerce, Fintech, Electronic Mobility and others will be mentored. Besides start-ups, students of SPPU and affiliated colleges will also be able to shape their innovations through this medium.

More from Pune

Dr Apoorva Palkar, director of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages, said that the Centre has tied up with several industry partners to help start-ups with technical expertise and scaling up business.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement