Pune: Unidentified persons ‘tamper’ with ATM, withdraw Rs 1.09 lakh without leaving electronic trace

Unidentified persons allegedly took money from ATMs by tampering with them in a way that details of these transactions were not recorded in the electronic system.

Suhas Mali (33), a senior manager at Canara Bank, lodged an FIR in the case at Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday.

According to police, two unidentified persons entered the ATM in Tamhane Complex on Baner Road between 9.25 am and 9 pm on September 26. They allegedly inserted a credit card in the machine, opened the display, tampered with the internet cable and reset button, and withdrew Rs 1.09 lakh in 12 transactions. Police said the money was withdrawn in a way that the transaction was not recorded in the electronic system of the ATM.

Police have booked the unidentified accused persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

They also said that in a similar incident, three unidentified persons allegedly withdrew Rs 5.66 lakh from a Canara Bank ATM in Dhankawadi area, between 11.30 pm on September 26 and 8.30 pm on September 30. Canara Bank officer Rushiraj Bhosale (34) lodged an FIR at the Sahakarnagar police station. Similarly, two unidentified persons withdrew Rs 2.46 lakh from an ATM of the bank on Sadashiv Peth between 7.25 am on October 11 and 6.40 am on October 12. Ashutosh Upadhyay (33) lodged the FIR at Dattawadi police station.

Unidentified persons also withdrew money from an ATM in Hinjewadi in a similar manner, and took Rs 4.3 lakh between 7.15 am and 9.45 pm on September 28, and 5.45 am and 6.45 am on September 29. Atul Pande (36) lodged the FIR at Hinjewadi police station.

Police said more such offences have been reported in Dhankawadi and Baner, as well as in Shahuwadi in Satara district recently. They added that CCTV footage is being assessed for more information, and that they suspect the same gang is involved in these cases.

