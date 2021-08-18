Marijuana, hashish and hash oil seized from three suspects in raids at plush locality in Pune

The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police conducted raids at two flats in upmarket residential societies in Undri area of Pune, and arrested three persons from whom three different narcotics — marijuana, hashish and hash oil — were seized.

Officials had received a tip off that some persons were in possession of narcotic drugs in commercial quantities, and were also peddling them in the surrounding areas. As per the information received, a raid was conducted at a residential society at Vadachi Wadi in Undri, where one suspected peddler was detained. Based on information received from him, another apartment located in a residential society nearby was raided, where two more suspects were detained.

Officials said they recovered over five kilograms of marijuana, 10 grams of hashish and three grams of hash oil from the trio. The police subsequently placed under arrest the three suspects, identified as Nasir Shaikh (30), who hails from south Goa, Punit Kadyan (34), who hails from Haryana, and Sharat Nair (35), who is from Chennai.

The total value of the seized narcotics is Rs 3.23 lakh. The police has also seized from the accused cash of Rs 1.7 lakh and several weighing scales and cell phones.

The suspects have been booked under provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

