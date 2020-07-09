Pune: Undertrial released on parole due to Covid-19 found murdered in Bhor

According to police, he was released on parole of 45 days on June 3 According to police, he was released on parole of 45 days on June 3

AN UNDERTRIAL in a murder case, released from Yerwada jail on parole due to the Covid-19 outbreak, was allegedly found murdered at Shivare village in Bhor taluka of Pune district, on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Satyavan More (25), a resident of Rajgad police station. More’s relative Dashrath Dimble lodged the FIR in this case.

Police have booked four persons and said More was arrested in connection with a murder in 2017, and was lodged in Yerwada Central Prison.

According to police, he was released on parole of 45 days on June 3. “He was among inmates released on parole due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Assistant Inspector Dattatraya Darade of Rajgad police station.

Police said after being released on parole, More came to his uncle’s place at Shivare village in Bhor. On Monday evening, four persons, including Datta Lekawale and Mahesh Lekawale, attacked More with sharp weapons, causing his death, police added.

Police further said the murder was due to a past enmity.

Earlier in April, an undertrial, Munna Ishwar Chavan (23), also released on parole due to the outbreak, was found murdered near Pune railway station. He had been arrested in connection with a theft case.

On March 26, the state government announced that nearly 11,000 inmates — undertrials and convicts who have been incarcerated for lesser and non-heinous offences that attract fewer than seven years of maximum sentence — will be released either on provisional bail or parole. After the process started on March 28, nearly 4,070 undertrial prisoners from 37 jails across the state were released.

