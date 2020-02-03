Pune: Undertrial inmate attacks guard inside Yerawada jail

The undertrial, Akash Mhaske alias Munna, has been booked by police. The undertrial, Akash Mhaske alias Munna, has been booked by police.

A convict who was assigned guard duty inside Yerawada Central Prison was grievously injured after he was allegedly attacked by an undertrial with a stone tile.

The incident took place in Barrack No 1 of the Circle of Yerawada Central Prison on Saturday at 10 am. An offence in this regard was registered late Saturday night. The undertrial, Akash Mhaske alias Munna, has been booked by police.

The police suspect that Mhaske sneaked the stone tile into the prison and attacked Sahebrao Haridas Raut on the head. Sub-inspector Amol Waghmare of Yerawada police station said, “We have launched a probe into the sequence of events and motive behind the attack. The injured inmate was seriously hurt but is out of danger. He is being treated.”

The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App