Pune undertrial escape: Will show no mercy to the guilty policemen, says police commissioner

Yet another accused has escaped from the custody of Pune City Police. Since 2010, at least 8-10 such incidents have been reported in the city. In an interview with The Indian Express, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said action will be taken against the policemen responsible for the incident.

Pune City Police have been caught napping once again. Why are such incidents taking place?

I have already suspended the police personnel concerned. A probe has also been ordered. An assistant commissioner of police has been asked to look into the matter.

We will show no mercy to those found guilty… they will have to face strong action.

Can Pune Police sort out this issue once and for all? Can there be a permanent system in place to avoid such incidents?

I think the only solution is setting up a prisoner ward in Sassoon hospital. Currently, there is a prisoner ward only for convicts. There should be one for undertrials as well. I will immediately take up the issue with the Sassoon hospital dean.

Do Pune police personnel lack proper training? Is there a need to sensitise them?

Those guilty deserve to be punished for dereliction of duty…we need to put in place strong measures and ensure all-round training. I can see a criminal trend seeping into the police force. In an earlier instance, we had imposed MCOCA on the guilty police personnel. This time too, the guilty will face strong action.

There have been at least 8-10 such instances since 2010. Is the latest one a major loss of face for Pune police?

A mistake has been committed and those who were responsible will face action.

In the past, when such incidents had taken place, our teams had moved quickly and caught the culprits.

Was this the last incident of its kind or will Pune police falter again?

I will try my best to ensure that this is the last incident of its kind and it is not repeated

