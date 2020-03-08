Pune: UGC directive on public gatherings: SPPU cancels three events this weekend

University authorities also informed students that the Student Health Centre was prepared to handle cases and to alert them if any symptoms were apparent. (Representational photo) University authorities also informed students that the Student Health Centre was prepared to handle cases and to alert them if any symptoms were apparent. (Representational photo)

FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES issued recently by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to avoid public events and meetings due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) cancelled three events scheduled for this weekend.

The university has cancelled a debate competition on Women’s Day, the annual felicitation event of National Service Scheme and a felicitation-cum-award distribution ceremony of the Student Welfare Board.

Registrar Prafulla Pawar said the decision was made keeping in view the UGC directives and to ensure that there were no large gatherings with students present.

He added that the university was also following other basic hygiene measures, including providing enough material for sanitising in washrooms.

The university also issued an advisory for students informing them of the precautionary measures to be taken and to follow basic hygiene practices. The note was signed by Dr Vijay Khare, director, International Student Centre. It also had special instructions for international students, asking them to use hand sanitisers in the department office and to inform the administration if they had travelled recently.

University authorities also informed students that the Student Health Centre was prepared to handle cases and to alert them if any symptoms were apparent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.