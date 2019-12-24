Pune: Uganda woman says offered lift home, gang-raped by two men

Based on the description by the woman, the police have booked two unidentified persons for the crime. Based on the description by the woman, the police have booked two unidentified persons for the crime.

A woman hailing from Uganda was allegedly gang-raped by two people at a deserted spot in Pune late on Monday night. One of the accused had given her a lift to drop her home, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by the woman and her statement recorded by the police, she is a native of Uganda and came to India on a tourist visa in August. She said she is a businesswoman.

The woman told the police she had gone for dinner at a hotel on Monday. She left the place around midnight, and was booking a cab when a man aged around 25 approached her and offered to drop her home on his bike.

She agreed and sat behind him on the motorcycle. Then, while riding the bike, he allegedly called up another man, who soon joined them. Making the woman sit between them, the two took her to a deserted spot. The woman tried to resist and shouted for help, but they thrashed her and raped her.

As per the complaint, the woman then requested the duo to drop her to the main road, to which they agreed. When they reached the road, the woman saw some youths and shouted for help. As the youths rushed towards her, the accused panicked and the motorcycle fell down.

The woman received injuries on her knees in the incident. Meanwhile, the men managed to flee on their bike. With the help of the youths, the woman informed the police. A police team reached the spot around 3.30 am Tuesday. She was then taken to a hospital.

Based on the description she gave, the police have booked two unidentified persons under sections 366, 376 (d), 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh, along with other police officers, visited the crime scene. Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused, police said.

