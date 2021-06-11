Pune: Ugandan woman ‘forced into sex racket’ on pretext of job

Based on her complaint, the police have lodged an offence against a woman named “Prolsy”, who also hails from Uganda, but is residing in India.

On the pretext of a job at a call centre in India, a woman from Uganda was allegedly forced into a sex racket in Old Sangvi area of Pune.

The woman lodged an FIR on Thursday at the Sangvi police station that comes under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate.

Based on her complaint, the police have lodged an offence against a woman named “Prolsy”, who also hails from Uganda, but is residing in India.

As per a press release issued on Friday, in January 2020, the complainant had received a phone call from Prolsy, who informed her about a job at a call centre in India. The complainant then came to India. Upon reaching the Mumbai airport on January 25, 2020, a person claiming to be an acquaintance of Prolsy received her.

He allegedly took the complainant to Prolsy’s residence in Old Sangvi. There, Prolsy allegedly took away the complainant’s passport and forced her into prostitution. Prolsy also allegedly asked the complainant to follow her instructions.

The complainant claimed that she approached the police after a year as she was afraid of the racketeers. The police have booked the accused under Section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Investigating officer Inspector Ajay Bhosale said, “The complainant is known to have come to India on a tourist visa, but was later allegedly forced into prostitution. We have launched a search for the accused. A probe is on to identify others involved in the racket.”

