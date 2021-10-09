Pune: Fireworks expected as CM Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Rane to share dais today

The inauguration of Chipi greenfield airport in Sindhudurg district around 1 pm today could witness fireworks between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister Narayan Rane. Ahead of the inauguration, Rane has already upped the ante, threatening to expose “some wrongdoers”.

Incidentally, Thackeray and Rane, known for their bitter rivalry, will be sitting next to each other during the event. A Shiv Sena leader said this will be the first time that the two leaders will be sharing a stage in 16 years.

Ahead of the inauguration of the airport, Rane Thursday targeted the Sena and said he would expose those leaders who indulged in extortion tactics. This morning however, Rane was a bit toned down as he said, “BJP from its side will do nothing to create problems at the inauguration function.”

Rane claimed that the Chipi airport had come up entirely due to his effort and that the Shiv Sena had no role to play. “The airport happened because of me. The then aviation minister Praful Patel had approved the airport construction after I cleared some revenue-related issues of his Gondia district. The Sena has not made not even one per cent contribution…I have ensured the development of the region but Sena leaders did nothing but indulge in corruption. The airport will come as a major booster for the development of the local economy. It will encourage more tourism in the Konkan area,” he said.

District Guardian Minister Uday Samant said, “The seating arrangements of the two leaders have been made as per the protocol. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has cleared the seating arrangements and the list of invitees. As for taking the credit, no one should indulge in such things. The airport development will give a major fillip for the development of Konkan.”