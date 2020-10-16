scorecardresearch
Pune: Two youths swept away by water from Bhide bridge, search on

By: Express News Service | Pune | October 16, 2020 11:27:50 pm
Two youths were swept away by river water while taking selfies at Baba Bhide bridge in Deccan area on Friday evening.

The duo have been identified as Omkar Tupdhar (19) and Saurabh Kamble (20), residents of Tadiwala Road area.

According to police, they had come to Deccan area for shopping. Due to heavy rain showers over the past few days, water released from dam was flowing over Baba Bhide bridge at high speed.

The youths went to the bridge at 6 pm and were taking photographs on their cell phones when one of them slipped into the water. The flow of water was such that Omkar and Saurabh were swept away.

Residents at the spot rushed for help while police and the fire brigade were informed. A team from the fire brigade and Pune City Police launched a search and rescue operation for the two youths.

Fire officer Sunil Naiknaware said, “The two youths have not been traced yet. Rescue operation will continue.”

