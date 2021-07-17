Pune man, five others held for murdering two over alleged affair with daughter

A youngster and his friend were beaten to death following a dispute over his “illicit” love affair with daughter of one of the assailants.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested six persons in a suspected case of double murder in Chakan area. A youngster and his friend were beaten to death following a dispute over his “illicit” love affair with the daughter of one of the assailants.

Police have identified the deceased persons as Balu Sitaram Gavade (26), who was working in a brick kiln here, and his friend Rahul Dattatraya Gavade (26).

According to Pimpri Chinchwad police, Balu eloped with a girl on Wednesday with the help of Rahul. The girl’s father managed to find them the next day. Following this, the girl’s father and his men allegedly thrashed Balu and Rahul with wooden sticks and iron rods, causing their death.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot. Six persons including the girl’s father were nabbed.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said, “The deceased who ran away with the girl was himself married and had kids. Girl’s family had opposed this affair. We are investigating the case further”.

