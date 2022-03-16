Pune: Two women arrested for stealing gold ring from jewellery shop

The Pune police have arrested two women for allegedly stealing a gold ring from a jewellery shop in the Sahakarnagar area. The police also seized a bike they had allegedly stolen from the Hirabag area from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Tejal Dayanand Muneshwar (20) and Sumedha Ulhas Muneshwar (21), residents of Ambegaon Pathar.

A first information report (FIR) in this regard was registered at the Sahakarnagar police station by Anand Harilal Parakh, who runs a jewellery shop. On March 10, two young women came to the shop and showed interest in purchasing gold ornaments, as per the FIR. They stole a gold ring and escaped from the spot, the FIR said.

The team from the Sahakarnagar police launched a probe and started looking into several security cameras installed around the shop and approach routes. The probe team got leads when the two girls were seen going to the Katraj area on a bike.

On Tuesday, the police received information that two girls were seen in the Narayani Nagar area of Ambegaon Pathar. The police arrested them when they were about to leave on the bike from the parking lot of a building.

The two were booked in the offence of theft of the bike registered at the Swargate police station.