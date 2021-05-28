Pune: Two-wheeler rider killed in road mishap

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot. Joshi was admitted to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A man died after a speeding car knocked down the two-wheeler he was riding on Senapati Bapat (SB) Road here on Friday.

Police have arrested the car driver, Varun Kulkarni (26), on charges of negligent driving and identified the deceased as Sujit Hanmant Joshi (47), a resident of Anand Nagar, Sinhagad Road.

An FIR was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station. The police said Joshi was riding the two-wheeler via SB Road when the car knocked his vehicle down around 9.45 pm.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot. Joshi was admitted to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.