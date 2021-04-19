Pune: Two teenagers, their father die by suicide in front of moving truck in Maval

The man was angry over his eldest daughter chatting with an unknown person over the phone and also beat her up hours before the incident, police said.

TWO TEENAGED girls and their father were crushed by a moving truck in a suspected death by suicide, in Maval taluka of Pune district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police said the 40-year-old man died by suicide by laying in front of the moving vehicle and forced his two daughters, aged 14 and 18, to do the same. He had also forced his wife and youngest daughter to lay on the road but they managed to escape, they added.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, at Induri village in Maval taluka of Pune district, located around 50 km from the city.

The deceased were identified as Nandini and Vaishnavi, and their father Bharat Dnyandeo Bharate, who was a truck driver. Police said the man also made his wife and youngest daughter lie down in front of the truck, but the girl made a run for it and her mother went chasing behind.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite said, “We have found a note, suspected to have been written by Bharate. Based on what is written, we know that he caught his eldest daughter chatting with someone on the phone and got angry. Based on our investigation, it seems that he forced his wife and three daughters to lie down in front of the truck on the road near their house. But his youngest daughter ran away and so did the mother. He put a wedge on the accelerator to make the vehicle moved. He then jumped, and threw himself in front of the moving truck. He and his two daughters are believed to have been crushed under the truck. The truck kept moving, damaging a fence and a streetlight in the process.”

Bhoite said, “The note says Bharate was angry over his daughter’s behaviour and decided to end his life. He has even made his wife sign the note. In the note, he apologises to relatives and mentioned about his property and other family valuables. A probe has revealed that he also beat up his two elder daughters.”

A case has been registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.