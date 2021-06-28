Pune: Two teenagers arrested for robbing mobile phones from pedestrians

The police have identified the accused as Gunwant Yuvraj Patil (19), a resident of Mundhwa, and Swapnil Bhagvat Bangle (19) of Hadapsar.

The crime branch of Pune City Police on Sunday arrested two teenagers for allegedly robbing mobile phones from women pedestrians.

The police have identified the accused as Gunwant Yuvraj Patil (19), a resident of Mundhwa, and Swapnil Bhagvat Bangle (19) of Hadapsar.

The police said on June 21, the duo on a two-wheeler snatched a mobile phone from a woman, who was waiting for her husband on NIBM Road in Kondhwa. The victim lodged an FIR at the Kondhwa police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team nabbed the duo and recovered five mobile phones and the two-wheeler from them.

A press release, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, said the accused were so far found to be involved in five crimes of robbery lodged at the Wanavdi, Chalisgaon, Kondhwa, Sangvi and Bhosari police stations.