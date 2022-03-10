Pune: Two teenagers arrested for breaking ATM, attacking cops

The Pune city police have arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking an ATM at Hadapsar and attacking police personnel.

The accused have been identified as Prashant Kasbe (19) of Dhankawadi and Tejas Jadhav (19) of Ambegaon Pathar.

A police team found the two accused breaking an ATM of IDBI bank at Akashwani, Hadapsar around 3.20 am on Wednesday. The police tried to nab them but the duo, armed with sharp weapons, attacked them. The police eventually arrested them.

Policeman Shyam Yedale lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hadapsar police station on Wednesday. The duo has been booked on the charges of IPC sections 307, 394, 353, 427, 332, 506, 504, 34.